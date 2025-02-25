Moroccan authorities arrested a dozen individuals this month who were allegedly plotting attacks on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Sahel, a region situated south of the Sahara Desert, officials announced Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The dismantling of this terrorist cell and what officials described as an "imminent dangerous terrorist plot" highlight the growing ambitions of extremist groups in the region.

Authorities did not disclose specifics regarding the suspects' motives or detailed plans, except to confirm that they intended to detonate bombs remotely. They also released images and videos depicting officers conducting raids on terrorist cells throughout the country.

The visuals showed stockpiled weapons discovered during the raids, ISIS flags painted on walls, and large sums of cash amounting to thousands of dollars.

“Morocco remains a major target in the agenda of all terrorist organizations operating in the Sahel,” said Habboub Cherkaoui, head of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations, during a news conference, as quoted by AP.

Terrorist groups have been expanding their foothold in the Sahel, taking advantage of instability in nations such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Since French troops began withdrawing nearly two years ago, the Islamic State in the Sahel has carried out deadly offensives and seized control of crucial transit routes.

Officials revealed that the Morocco-based cell, known as “the Lions of the Caliphate in the Maghreb,” operated under the guidance of Islamic State in the Sahel commanders. More than a year of surveillance by Morocco’s General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance indicated that these commanders had been actively recruiting, arming, and directing sympathizers to carry out attacks within Morocco.

The cache of weapons seized included materials for making explosives, such as nail bombs, dynamite, and gas cylinders. Additionally, authorities found knives, rifles, and handguns with scratched-off serial numbers.

Investigators reported that the 12 arrested suspects, aged between 18 and 40, were apprehended in nine different cities, including Casablanca, Fez, and Tangier. Most of them were unmarried and had not completed high school. As of now, they have not been charged under Morocco’s anti-terrorism laws.