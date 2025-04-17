The widow of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was murdered last year in a terror attack, gave birth to the couple's firstborn daughter on Wednesday night.

The birth, six months after her husband's murder, was especially moving.

Sources close to the family described mixed feelings of joy and loss surrounding the birth, and relatives expressed thanks for the moment of joy, but noted that the infant will never know her father.

Jews from around the world, and especially within the Chabad-Lubavitch community, expressed heartfelt congratulations and good wishes, while sending support and warmth to the family.

Rabbi Kogan was an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE. After he got married, he and his wife made their home in the UAE. His wife is the niece of Rabbi Gabi and Rivki Holzberg , who were murdered in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India.

Kogan was attacked by three Uzbeks, who are suspected of having been hired by Iran. The three allegedly followed Kogan from his workplace, the kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi, and then escaped to Turkey. Kogan's vehicle was found an hour and a half's distance from Dubai.

An Israeli source told Israel's Kan 11 news channel that Kogan was kidnapped by "terrorists."