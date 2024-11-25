Two adult Jews from Odessa were circumcised yesterday and were named after Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary who was murdered in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

Rabbi Kogan, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in the UAE, began his work as a Chabad emissary in Odessa, where he served for two years.

Rabbi Shneur Vigler, the current Chabad emissary in Odessa, conducted the brit milah (circumcision) ceremonies and gave the new names to the men.

Rabbi Kogan, who moved from Odessa to Abu Dhabi, continued his Jewish activities and dedicated his life to Judaism until his very last day.

On Monday morning the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates published photos of the suspects in the murder Rabbi Kogan and released their names: Olimpi Tohirovich (28 years old), Makhmudjon Abdurrahim (28 years old), and Azizi Kamilovich (33 years old), all born in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Channel Two News reported that Israeli sources estimate that the kidnapping and murder of Rabbi Kogan may not have been carried out with Iranian involvement. However, there is no doubt that this was an act perpetrated by a terrorist organization.