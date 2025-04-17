Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a recommendation by the National Security Council (NSC) and ordered the security forces to adopt a policy under which terrorists who injure Israelis will have their homes demolished.

Until now, demolitions have only been conducted for terror attacks which left one or more victims dead. Terrorists who caused critical or lifelong injuries, but no deaths, did not have their homes demolished.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has been informed that the NSC believed that Israel should and could demolish the homes of terrorists who carried out attacks which left the victims injured but not murdered, so long as the attacks caused various degrees of injury and were considered "serious" incidents of terror. The NSC recommended that each attack be examined individually and according to the circumstances, and that the demolition order then be brought for approval by the command chief and the political echelon.

The decision follows over a year of work by the NSC's headquarters, as well as ongoing pressure by members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and MK Amit Halevi (Likud). Around one year ago, the Committee held a special meeting, called by Halevi and in cooperation with the B'tsalmo organization, demanding that the MKs, including Committee chief MK Yuli Edelstein, begin demolishing the homes of terrorists who had failed to kill Israelis.

Recently, a demolition order was issued for the home of terrorist Jafar Mouna in Shechem (Nablus), who carried out an August 2024 terror attack in Tel Aviv. The attack left one Israeli moderately injured, and it was later revealed that Hamas terrorists in Turkey were behind the attack. Eight additional terrorists were arrested on suspicion of having been involved in part of the infrastructure.

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the process to be expedited and expressed full support for demolishing the homes of terrorists who "only injured." However, the progress stalled due to legal issues; now, the government has ordered the policy to be fully implemented.