The Shin Bet and Israel Police have thwarted a bombing aimed at harming IDF soldiers at a bus stop in Akko (Acre).

Security forces detected the attack, which was planned by Issa Madi, an 18-year-old resident of Akko, after their suspicions were raised by his connections to members of the Islamic State (ISIS) and contact with operatives abroad.

The Shin Bet and Coastal District Police arrested the suspect a few weeks ago after an investigation found that he worked to prepare explosives and bombs to implement his plan.

In his interrogation, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police Crime Fighting Unit revealed the suspect's intent to commit a nationalist-motivated terror attack in cooperation with Islamic State operations abroad.

On Tuesday, the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office will submit an indictment against the terrorist who will be charged with planning a terror attack.

Madi had been in contact with operatives abroad who are affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization, indicating a dangerous increase in the group's involvement in planning attacks within Israeli territories. This reflects a rise in the threat level posed by ISIS and its supporters, especially during the "Iron Swords" war, which also impacted Israeli Arabs and created more favorable conditions for terrorist activities.