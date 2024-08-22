Arab media reported this morning (Thursday) that the terrorist who blew himself up this week in an attack in Tel Aviv is Jaafar Muna from Shechem.

Muna blew himself up in a relatively empty area, which prevented a major disaster and resulted in one person being moderately injured.

Nahla Muna, the terrorist's sister, posted on her Facebook account, writing: "My love, my brother, we are proud of you, thank God. We consider you one of the martyrs before God, and we praise him before God. We only say what pleases God: To God, we belong and to God we return."

She added: "We will meet in paradise. You preceded us to Father, may Allah have mercy on him, may God have mercy on you and accept you, praise be to God. Martyr, blessed be God."

Tel Aviv District Commander Superintendent Peretz Amar said, "As soon as the patrol cars arrived, we realized that it was a person with an explosive device on him, and it was later determined to be a terrorist attack."

"He used a large and powerful explosive device, which if it had not exploded outside would have caused damage. If the terrorist had entered a synagogue, it could have been a terrible tragedy. Currently, reinforcements have been moved into the city to provide personal security for the residents, and there is no warning of another attack."

"We managed to identify the person, who comes from Judea and Samaria. He is not someone who was in our systems or appears in our databases, and the device was likely manufactured in Judea and Samaria as well. The assessment is that the terrorist was supposed to reach a certain place and possibly notice the synagogue. He decided to stop for a moment to arm the device, but pressed the wrong button and activated it. Within a day or two, there will be a completely clear picture, and we will hold accountable those who need to be held accountable."

Superintendent Amar called on the public to be vigilant. "Anyone who looks strange—report to the police. Anyone wearing more than a short-sleeved shirt in this hot summer is a sign that they are hiding something. Anyone carrying a heavy bag on their back, not behaving naturally, and looking around suspiciously, should be viewed with suspicion. I have no doubt there will be false reports, but I would rather respond to nothing than arrive at an incident the public did not report. In the end, this is the story of a great miracle."