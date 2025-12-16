On December 14, 2025, at approximately 6:45 PM local time, two armed attackers opened fire at the annual "Chanukah by the Sea" celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney. At least 15 people were killed, and 27 remain hospitalized, including 12 in critical condition. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared this a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.

The victims range in age from 10 to 87 years old. Among those murdered were 10-year-old Matilda, described by her aunt as "a very sweet, happy child, with a beautiful smile", 87-year-old Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, who died shielding his wife, Larisa, and Rabbi Eli Schlanger, the 41-year-old assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi who organized the event.

Sydney Opera House lit up with a Menorah Reuters

THE ATTACK

About 1,000 people had gathered at Bondi Beach for the Hanukkah celebration when the two gunmen, identified as a father aged 50 and son aged 24, opened fire. The elder gunman was shot and killed by police at the scene. His son suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized. Two Islamic State flags were found in their vehicle.

Prime Minister Albanese stated the attack appears to be "motivated by Islamic State ideology". This is Australia's deadliest shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, which led to the country's strict gun control laws.

זירת הטבח באוסטרליה Reuters/NINE NETWORK/SEVEN NETWORK/AUSTR

THE VICTIMS

Rabbi Eli Schlanger served as assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi for 18 years. Born in London, he studied in France before being ordained as a rabbi in Brooklyn, New York. He leaves behind his wife Chaya and five children, including a baby boy born just two months ago. He also served as a community chaplain in hospitals and prisons.

Alex Kleytman was a Holocaust survivor from Ukraine who migrated to Australia with his wife, Larisa. According to Chabad, he raised himself up to protect his wife when the shooting began. "I think he was shot because he raised himself up to protect me", his wife, Larissa, said. He leaves behind his wife, two children, and 11 grandchildren.

Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, who also worked at the Chabad of Bondi, was among those killed.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

The campaign to support victims is overseen by a committee of rabbis and The Jewish House, NSW. The committee includes Rabbi Aycee Abrahams, Rabbi Menachem Aron, Rabbi Mendel Kastel, Rabbi Sender Kavka, Rabbi Aron Moss, Rabbi Mendy Schapiro, Rabbi Levi Wolff, and Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky. The campaign is endorsed by Merkos - Chabad World Headquarters and Chabad NSW.

All donations are tax-deductible in both the USA and Australia.

GLOBAL RESPONSE

King Charles and Queen Camilla stated they are "appalled and saddened" by the attack. King Charles said, "In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia will always triumph over the darkness of such evil".

Prince William and Princess Kate said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief".

U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres called the shooting "a heinous, deadly attack on Jewish families".

COMMUNITY HERO

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, a bystander who wrestled a gun from one of the attackers, was shot several times in the shoulder during his heroic act. Prime Minister Albanese visited him in hospital, calling him "a true Australian hero" and noting, "He is very humble". Ahmed has further surgery scheduled.

HOW TO HELP

As of Tuesday morning local time, 24 patients remain hospitalized across several Sydney hospitals. The community needs immediate support for:

Medical expenses for hospitalized victims

Support for the families of the 15 victims killed

Long-term trauma care

Community security enhancement

All fund distribution is overseen by the campaign committee and The Jewish House, NSW.

This attack targeted the Jewish community during Hanukkah, a celebration of light and hope. The response from supporters worldwide demonstrates that light will triumph over darkness.