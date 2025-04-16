תיעוד החיסול דוברות המשטרה

The police have released footage from the elimination of Mohammad Zakarana, the third terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terror cell that carried out a deadly shooting attack in Kafr Funduq approximately three months ago.

In the documentation from the drone cameras and the helmets of the YAMAM operatives, the moment the terrorists open fire on the security forces can be seen. The Israeli forces returned heavy fire, including shoulder-fired missiles, and eliminated the terrorists.

Zakarana was eliminated alongside two other terrorists who were hiding with him in a cave and were exchanging fire with the security forces. The YAMAM forces returned fire at them, and at one point fired a Matador missile at the cave – which resulted in the elimination of two of the terrorists.

The second terrorist who was eliminated was identified as Muroh Hazmiya, an Islamic Jihad operative from Qabatia, who was released from his last arrest as part of the first hostage deal in November 2023, and was currently wanted for his involvement in planning terrorist activity.

Weapons, weapon parts, a bullet-proof vest, cartridges, and ammunition were found on their bodies. In addition, during the operation, additional terrorists who assisted the two were arrested. Pistols were found on them, and they were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.