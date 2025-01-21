Uri Kirshenbaum, a resident of Yitzhar, sharply criticizes the police and military conduct during a clash with Hilltop Youth who rioted in the village of Funduq last night.

"A very unfortunate event occurred involving several youths who were severely injured by a police officer," Kirshenbaum recounted to 103FM. "From what I understand, many who came to Yitzhar said there was a demonstration in the village of Funduq at some distance. A police vehicle then began some sort of pursuit after youths fleeing the scene, leading to an altercation, and regrettably, the officer opened fire indiscriminately."

"The demonstration in the village was made up of ordinary people objecting to terrorists walking free, including arch-terrorists." he added.

The IDF stated that "Dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, arrived at the area of Al Funduq, instigated riots, set property on fire, and caused damage."

"Upon receiving the reports, IDF and Israel Police Forces were dispatched to the scene.The civilians hurled rocks and attacked the security forces."

"A joint investigation of the Department of Internal Police Investigations and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division was opened."

The commanding officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, said at the scene: "All violent riots harm security, and the IDF will not allow this."