Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled rocks and a bottle of paint toward a tourist bus adjacent to Burqa.

Two women, American citizens, suffered light injuries in the attack and received medical treatment at the scene.

The IDF stressed that the women did not require evacuation to a hospital.

Upon receiving the report, IDF and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene and began a search after the terrorists.

Earlier this month, Arabs threw rocks at Jewish cars in Huwara in Samaria. Two vehicles were damaged, and one passenger suffered minor injuries to his hand.