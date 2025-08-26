A resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods was arrested on suspicion of throwing a rock at the stroller of a six-month-old baby in Jerusalem’s French Hill neighborhood.

According to the report, the Arab threw the rock at the infant following a verbal argument with the child’s parents at a shopping center.

Officers from the Shalem police station and Border Police forces were called to the scene. With assistance from Jerusalem District command center surveillance, the suspect was identified.

He was located at his home in Isawiya, and taken in for questioning at the Shalem station.

Police said the suspect cursed the baby’s parents at the shopping center, then hurled a rock at the stroller she sat in before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, a 17-year-old from Isawiya, was brought before the Magistrate’s Court, which extended his detention until Thursday to allow further investigation on the matter.