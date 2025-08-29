A haredi suffered head injuries when a man threw a heavy rock at him in the city of Ashkelon.

The assailant, who was riding an electric bicycle, fled the scene immediately after the act.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening when the 30-year-old victim finished his business in the city and made his way to the bus stop to return home to Ashdod.

According to the victim's testimony to the police, the attack was unprovoked, and he had no prior contact with the assailant.

Passersby who noticed the victim lying on the street and bleeding immediately called emergency services. An ambulance team that arrived at the scene treated him and took him to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

During his hospitalization, detectives from the Ashdod Police Station collected a detailed testimony from him about the incident and opened an investigation.