Terrorists on Thursday night threw a rock at an MDA (Magen David Adom) intensive care unit (ICU) ambulance en route to the scene of a shooting.

At the time of the attack, the ambulance was traveling on Highway 310, after being called to treat a seriously injured gunshot victim in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel.

The rock shattered the front windshield, entered the driver's compartment, and hit a 40-year-old paramedic sitting next to the driver. As a result, his hand was broken, and he was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

MDA reported that the vehicle was damaged, and a complaint was filed with the police. Teams that arrived at the scene in Rahat evacuated a moderately injured person to the hospital.

MDA Director-General Eli Bein stated, "This is a serious incident that endangers the lives of MDA teams, who work day and night to save lives. It is unacceptable that those who come to provide medical care are attacked on the way. We rely on the Israel Police to act quickly and decisively to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice to the fullest extent."

Meanwhile, during a police operation in Rahat, a suspicious vehicle that did not respond to the officers' calls tried to flee and collided with a police car.

During the pursuit, the police fired at the vehicle until it stopped. The driver, a man in his 20s who is a resident of one of the Bedouin towns in southern Israel, was arrested for questioning. Four officers were lightly injured and were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center.