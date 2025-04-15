Channel 12 political pundit Amit Segal commented on the new security-related affair surrounding a member of Shin Bet who was arrested for allegedly leaking classified documents to Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud), Segal himself, and journalist Shirit Avitan.

"The story in the end is very simple: Ronen Bar told the attorney general a haunting story about the spread of Kahanism in the police, as was personified on Tisha B'Av on the Temple Mount. The attorney general ran to find out, and then, to Bar's embaressment, it was learned, from Bar's subordinates, that there was no such thing."

He continued: "Bar, in an attempt to repair his position with her and with his people, opened a secret and unprecedented investigation into the police, on the suspicion of 'the spread of Kahanism in the police,' and ordered to 'bring several findings.'

"This investigation also ended with nothing. This didn't bother the Attorney General, and she included the secret false information in her explanation to the Supreme Court without telling it that this is the professional jargon for hogwash. The story was published by me, and it really embarrassed them. Up until here, it's a gaffe. But Bar and Miara have tools to hunt those who expose them, and so they took him into detention without a lawyer. Why? Was this obstruction of justice? How can you obstruct an investigation that ended with nothing? Will this expose Shin Bet sources? When there are no sources, it's tough to find them.

"In a climate where people care, even narrowly, about appearances and freedom of press, you don't hunt sources out of personal motives. A serious organization would work to check itself to see what caused it to jump head-first into a false investigation, not double down."

The court lifted the gag order on the details of the affair, which involved a member of Shin Bet allegedly leaking classified documents to Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud), Amit Segal, and journalist Shirit Avitan.