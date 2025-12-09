Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a sharp rebuke of former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director Ronen Bar, in response to a report in Israel Hayom claiming that the agency tracked the settlement-related activities of government ministries in Judea and Samaria.

“Ronen Bar corrupted his position and exploited the Shin Bet’s capabilities for purposes that endangered Israeli democracy. Perhaps if, as Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar had directed the organization to focus more on gathering intelligence on Hamas and less on subversive actions against government ministers and their work in Judea and Samaria - which strengthens the security of all Israeli citizens - we would not have suffered the severe consequences of his failures on October 7,” Smotrich wrote.

He added: “The new Shin Bet chief, Maj. Gen. David Zini, has a critical role in cleaning house and restoring this vital organization to its proper path and mission for Israel’s security. I have full confidence in his ability to do so, with God’s help, and as Finance Minister, I will stand by him and provide the necessary tools to achieve this.”

According to the Israel Hayom report, a Shin Bet document reviewed the activities of the Settlement Affairs offices and the Settlement Administration within the Defense Ministry, aimed at expanding state lands, regulating activity, and strengthening the network of farms in Judea and Samaria, as well as the Palestinian Authority’s counter-efforts to block them.