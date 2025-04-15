The gag order on a new security-related affair has been lifted: Over the past few weeks, the Police Internal Investigations Department has been investigating a reservist in the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) suspected of leaking information to political pundit Amit Segal. According to the report, the leak concerned an internal Shin Bet investigation ordered by the agency’s director into what was described as 'the spread of Kahanism in the police.'

The attorney general has tasked the Police Internal Investigations Department with the investigation, which has been ongoing for nine days. A Shin Bet member has been arrested and is being considered a security detainee. He is suspected of handing over classified information, and because of that, it was decided to prevent him from meeting with a lawyer for eight days.

Last week, the court was asked to extend his custody by 16 days, but it only partially granted the request, and custody was extended for eight days. Tomorrow, the court will again hear the Internal Investigations Department's request to extend his custody.

The Shin Bet did not deny Segal's report and stated at the time that "the Kach and Kahane Chai parties were declared 'unrecognized associations' in 1994, and since 2016 they have been classified as 'terror organizations.' The activity of these organizations continued after that, and the service has worked to expose and thwart it, according to its mission under the law. Accordingly, and as information on the subject is received, the service also addresses concerns regarding the infiltration of these elements into government institutions, particularly law enforcement institutions."

Kan News reported that the investigation is being led by Director Ronen Bar and the Shin Bet, together with an Internal Investigations Department team. Senior law enforcement officials with knowledge of the details of the case had to sign non-disclosure agreements in an attempt to prevent leaks and maintain the secrecy of the investigation.