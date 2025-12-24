החשיפה של אלמוג כהן ערוץ כנסת

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen revealed in an address in the Knesset on Wednesday that there was a Shin Bet agent in the Gaza Strip the night before the October 7th Massacre.

According to Cohen, information that was received regarding an unusual gathering of Nukhba terrorists was not passed on to the relevant officials.

Cohen stated that "Ronen Bar doesn't tell the citizens of Israel that at 3:30 a.m., on that cursed day, there was an agent in the Gaza Strip, an agent codenamed 'Green Sardine.'"

He noted that the agent called his coordinator and reported that Nukhba terrorists were gathering at 3:30 a.m. in mosques.

Cohen, who lives in Ofakim and actively fought terrorists during the attack, questioned why that information was not transferred on time, and said, "Why didn't anyone pass on this information? Why did we have to die in the streets?"