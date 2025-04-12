Spain’s state-run broadcaster RTVE has formally approached the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to initiate a discussion regarding the inclusion of Israeli public broadcaster Kan in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, AFP reported.

In an official statement released Friday, RTVE said it had submitted a letter to the EBU, which oversees Eurovision, “requesting a debate on the participation of Israeli public television.” The broadcaster emphasized that its appeal stemmed from the sensitivity of the current geopolitical situation and growing unease among segments of Spanish society.

While reaffirming its commitment to the Eurovision event, RTVE noted, “It would be appropriate for the EBU to recognise the existence of this debate and provide a forum for discussion between EBU member broadcasters on the participation of Israeli public television.”

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Basel, Switzerland, with semi-finals set for May 13 and 15 and the grand final on May 17. As is tradition, each participating nation’s public broadcaster selects its contestant. A decision to exclude Kan would effectively bar Israel from the competition.

Israel has already announced that Yuval Raphael , a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre on October 7, 2023, will be its Eurovision representative. The song she will perform is called “New Day Will Rise”, and was written by Keren Peles and musically arranged and produced by Tomer Biran.

RTVE stated that it “reiterates its support” for Eurovision as a cultural platform while recognizing that “the situation in Gaza and the participation of Kan public television are raising [concerns] within Spanish civil society.”

Debates over Israel’s involvement in the contest have been mounting. During last year’s event in Malmö, Sweden, thousands demonstrated against Israel’s participation amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The EBU announced before last year’s contest that it rejected calls to ban Israel's participation in Eurovision 2024 because of the war in Gaza.

The EBU made clear at the time that Israel complies with the rules and as such, will take part in the competition.

After the EBU’s announcement that Israel will take part in Eurovision, Iceland’s public broadcaster, RUV, announced it will consider withdrawing from the Contest due to Israel’s participation.

Calls to exclude Israel from this year’s contest are not limited to Spain, according to AFP. Finland’s national broadcaster Yle received two formal petitions in March urging action against Israel’s participation. One was endorsed by over 500 professionals from the music and cultural sectors, while another public petition drew more than 10,000 signatures.

