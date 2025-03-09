After a long and challenging process, the song “New Day Will Rise”, which was written by Keren Peles and musically arranged and produced by Tomer Biran, was officially released for the first time on Sunday evening.

The song, with lyrics entirely centered around hope for better days, will be sung by Israeli representative Yuval Raphael at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

During the broadcast in which the song was revealed, a documentary titled "You Overcame Everything With Me" was screened, sharing the personal story of Yuval and her journey—from escaping a bomb shelter in Re'im on October 7, 2023 to being chosen to represent Israel at Eurovision, and stepping onto the world's biggest stage.

Raphael said, "I am so proud of this song, with which I have the honor of representing our country, especially in times like these. This song symbolizes for me the healing we all need and the optimism for the days ahead—our future. The song speaks of our strength, of all of us, of our shared hope, support, and love of the incredibly beautiful people in our country, all of which together have healed and continue to heal the soul. We cry together, hurt together, and heal together. A new day will rise, and may it be the best day we've ever had here. Thank you for the trust and the privilege. I promise to do my very best for each and every one of you."