Israel has emerged as the early frontrunner in the first Eurovision 2026 betting odds released by major bookmaker Betfair. The projection comes shortly after Israel confirmed its participation during the recent EBU General Assembly.

According to the initial figures, Israel leads the rankings based on its strong public voting results in recent contests. Sweden follows in second place, maintaining its usual status as a consistent favorite. Finland, Ukraine, and Italy round out the top five.

Luxembourg, France, Norway, Belgium, and Bulgaria complete the top ten in the first set of published odds.

Bookmakers stress that these predictions come well before any songs or artists are selected. As preparations for the 2026 competition continue, the odds are expected to shift heading into May.