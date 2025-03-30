Sirens in Jerusalem area: 2 missiles fired from Yemen intercepted outside of Israel

Red alert sirens were activated in the Jerusalem area and central Israel following the launching of two missiles at Israel from Yemen this morning (Sunday).

An IDF spokesman reported that two missiles were intercepted by the "Arrow" air defense system.

Residents in the center of the country and Samaria reported the sounds of explosions.

No injuries have been reported. Debris from the interception landed in the Tel Aviv area. Police forces are on their way to the scene of the debris fall.