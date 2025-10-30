The Defense Ministry's Border and Seam Directorate, together with its Engineering and Construction Division, on Thursday announced that construction would begin on a new security barrier along Israel's eastern border.

Israel's eastern border, separating the Jewish state from neighboring Jordan, is the country's longest border, but also the most porous.

Now, the Defense Ministry has announced the completion of the tender process for the construction of the first two segments of the new security barrier along Israel’s eastern border, construction will begin in the coming weeks.

Each segment is approximately 40 kilometers in length.

In the first phase, work will focus on the Amakim region, from Hamat Gader to Yardena. Additional companies will later join to begin work in the Jordan Valley sector, stretching from the "Yellow Checkpoint" to the community of Yafit.

The construction will include earthworks and drainage, road rehabilitation and paving, water and sewage infrastructure, electrical and communications infrastructure, and more. The Defense Ministry is expected to begin work on the barrier in the coming weeks.