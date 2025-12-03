IDF forces shot and moderately wounded a 23-year-old man from the Al-Azazmeh Bedouin community after he and three others allegedly attempted to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israel overnight in the Dead Sea area - and tried to run over soldiers who arrived to arrest them.

A Magen David Adom team evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. A drone and additional evidence were found during the search. Police attribute to the four suspects weapons offenses, endangering human life, and unlawful injury. The Be’er Sheva Magistrates Court extended their detention by six days.