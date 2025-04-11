An IDF officer was moderately injured on Friday from terrorist fire in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Earlier today (Friday), a terrorist cell opened fire toward IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip. The troops responded with fire toward the cell and eliminated two terrorists,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Shortly afterward, it added the IAF struck and eliminated an additional terrorist from the cell.

“As a result of the fire that was conducted by the terrorist cell, an IDF officer was moderately injured. The officer was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.”

Earlier on Friday, an IDF soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Gaza.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also announced on Friday that over the past several days, during IDF activity in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) targeted and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Iyad Muhammad Farhat, head of sniper fire for Hamas' Tel al-Sultan Battalion.

Farhat was responsible for planning and executing sniper attacks against IDF troops as well as additional terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

IDF troops are continuing ground activity in Tel al-Sultan and the Shabura area, the IDF stated. Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and neutralized booby-traped structures.

