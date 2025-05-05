With the participation of some thousand celebrants, released hostage Agam Berger, the Mayor of New York, members of Congress and the Senate, the Israeli Consulate in New York will celebrate the 77th Independence Day next week.

The event will take place early next week in New York. Agam Berger, an IDF soldier who was captured on October 7, will, for the first time since her return, address a public gathering.

The political system is to be represented by Mayor Eric Adams, Congressmen Torres and López, who are very great friends of Israel and represent the two major parties.

Israeli musician Mosh Ben-Ari will perform, and a professional dance troupe will perform with the audience to the beat of Israeli hits.

The Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis, said in anticipation of the event that "In every place in the world, Jewish communities should celebrate our Independence Day."

"This is one of the most important days in the long journey of our people after 2000 years. In spite of our enemies, we will rejoice on Independence Day and prove to them that we have no intention of being deterred by their anti-Semitic outbursts and hatred of Israel. We are here to stay!"