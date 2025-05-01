Second Lieutenant N., an American-Israeli IDF officer, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from Mount Herzl on Wednesday, ahead of the Independence Day opening ceremony, about his excitement to participate as a flag bearer.

"It's an amazing feeling to part of this big ceremony that means everything to this country. It's the best feeling ever," the officer shares.

Second Lieutenant N. was called to battle on October 7th, 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel. During the battle, he lost several friends. Recounting that day, he says: "On that day, we got calls from our sergeant to come. They saw something that was bigger than we thought. That day, I lost eight of my best friends. It was a tough day, we really were part of something big and so hard for our country, but we still fought until the last second. All eight of those friends did everything for this country, and I'm here today just for them, just to remember them."

N.'s personal toll in the war did not end with his friends; he was also wounded in action in Gaza. "Like every soldier, it's difficult, but I was ready to do everything for this country, to be part of the IDF, and to protect the citizens of Israel."

N. immigrated to Israel from the US with his family as a child. He admits that at the time, he was unhappy with his family's decision and wanted to remain in the States, but today he sees things differently. "I can say that this is my home, it's an amazing feeling, and to be part of this country, to be part of the IDF, to be part of this big ceremony is the best thing ever."