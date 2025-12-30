טראמפ מחמיא לנתניהו הבית הלבן

US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their joint press conference at the conclusion of their meeting at Mar‑a‑Lago on Monday.

“You have a wartime prime minister at the highest level. There could be other wartime prime ministers, but they'd lose. He won. And I think the people of Israel appreciate it. I think a lot of the people in the world appreciate it, actually. And because of that victory, we were able to get peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

“If you had a different kind of a personality, if you had a weak person or a stupid person, and there are plenty of both of them, you would not have had success. And you might not have Israel. You might not be in Israel right now if you had a different prime minister,” he continued.

“Even the haters have a lot of respect for him,” Trump stated, adding, “There’s a lot of jealousy about him.”