הסרטון שפרסמה גמליאל ללא קרדיט

On Tuesday, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel released a new video generated using artificial intelligence, outlining her proposed vision for the future of the Gaza Strip.

The video begins with scenes from the Hamas attack on Israeli communities near Gaza on October 7, accompanied by the caption: “On 7.10 Israel experienced a brutal attack by Hamas on the Gaza region.” It then shows Gamliel walking through government buildings and presenting her "Voluntary Immigration" proposal to Israel’s political-security cabinet on October 13.

The video includes digitally generated images of cabinet members mocking the proposal, followed by a depiction of former U.S. President Donald Trump introducing a similar immigration initiative more than a year later.

Gamliel is later seen referring to the proposal as “a new Middle East—the Gamliel-Trump plan,” standing alongside Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vision depicted includes a rebuilt Gaza with modern skyscrapers, luxurious beachfront developments, and buildings branded as “Trump Towers.” AI-generated scenes show Trump and his wife Melania strolling through Gaza alongside Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and Gamliel herself.

This is not the first AI-generated video released by the minister. In a previous clip, Netanyahu and his wife were shown walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Tehran. That video concluded with an image of Israeli and pre-1979 Iranian flags and was captioned “Back to the Future” in both Hebrew and Farsi.