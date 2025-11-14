A reserve soldier who served in combat in Gaza and Lebanon for over 400 days sent a scathing letter to his battalion commander after being tasked with securing humanitarian aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip.

In his letter, the soldier wrote, "After around 400 days of reserve duty, fighting in Gaza, in Lebanon, in the cold and the heat, with heavy loads and little sleep, today I went through one of the most difficult days of the war."

"Unfortunately, we were given the difficult and immoral task of securing the entry of food and aid to the enemy who is fighting us... Despite many hours having passed, I still can't calm down from the difficult feelings I experienced that day."

The soldier also stressed that the disparity between his role as a soldier and the objective of the operation caused him personal turmoil, writing, "We didn’t leave behind our wives, children, jobs, and entire lives just to deliver aid to the enemy."

Calling for a reassessment of the policy of sending aid while risking soldiers’ lives, he added: "We need to lay things on the table: The immoral decision to risk our lives in order to bring food that fuels Hamas must change."

"As a civilian, you hear about 'humanitarian aid' and understand how bad it is, but when you see it with your own eyes, you can’t keep turning a blind eye to it," he concluded.