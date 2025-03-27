Sirens sounded just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon across large swaths of Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Holon, Yehud-Monosson, Hashmonaim, and more.

An IDF spokesperson said that the sirens "sounded in several areas in Israel following two ballistic missiles which were launched from Yemen. The details are under review."

Shortly afterwards, the IDF said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, two missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

It later became clear that Israel had, for the first time, carried out a double interception using the Arrow 3 missile defense system.

Reports said that shrapnel fell near the town of Mevo Horon. Arab reports said that shrapnel also fell near ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said there were no reports of injuries, other than of people who suffered shock or who were injured on their way to a bomb shelter.