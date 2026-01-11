הרחפן שאותר דוברות המשטרה

During a proactive operation in the Rotem District, police forces thwarted an attempted drug smuggling operation using a drone.

Officers from the Arad police station, together with volunteers from the station’s rescue unit, identified a suspicious drone during a planned patrol. The drone had been hidden in an open area near Nahal Rahaf.

An on-site inspection revealed that vacuum-sealed bags containing approximately 8.6 kilograms of marijuana had been attached to the drone.

According to suspicion, the drugs were intended for smuggling or distribution in the area. The drone and the suspected drugs were seized and transferred for further handling and investigation at the Arad police station in order to exhaust the evidence.

Police noted that this operation is part of the Southern District’s ongoing effort to thwart the smuggling and trafficking of drugs and weapons from border areas into the country.