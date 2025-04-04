The IDF and ISA jointly announce that during the past week, they struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al-Bardawil, a propaganda and psychological terror operative in Hamas' military wing.

Bardawil played a central role in Hamas’ propaganda apparatus, systematically spreading false information and leveraging media as a tool for psychological terror and to promote the murderous narrative of the Hamas terrorist organization. While he was referred to as a well-known journalist in Gaza, he was an integral part of Hamas’ incitement and terror infrastructure.

Bardawil took an active part in producing the cynical propaganda videos distributed by the terrorist organization Hamas, in which the abducted Israelis were filmed during their captivity in Gaza.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization and to remove any threat to Israeli civilians.