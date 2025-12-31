IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, on Wednesday, conducted a field tour in the southern Gaza Strip, accompanied by Southern Command Commander MG Yaniv Asor, Gaza Division Commander BG Barak Hiram, the commanders of the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, the Southern Gaza Brigade, and additional senior officers.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with troops operating in the area and expressed his appreciation for their offensive activity in response to Hamas’ violations of the ceasefire. He underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness and continuing to thwart threats in order to protect Israeli civilians.

Referring to the past year, Zamir noted that “in 2025, the IDF achieved unprecedented accomplishments,” pointing in particular to “a severe blow to the Hamas terrorist organization,” the dismantling of its front-line units, and the removal of the threat Israel faced on October 7.

He also addressed the issue of the hostages, stating that all living hostages had been returned to their homes. According to Zamir, IDF forces are continuing to operate to bring the final fallen hostage, SFC Ran Gvili, to burial in Israel, thereby concluding what he described as “the chapter of the return of hostages from Gaza.”

Looking ahead, the Chief of the General Staff described 2026 as “a decisive year in shaping the security reality of the State of Israel,” stressing that Israel’s determination to disarm Hamas “is absolute.” He made clear that the IDF “will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to rebuild its capabilities and threaten us.”

Zamir further addressed the IDF’s deployment along what he referred to as the Yellow Line, explaining that forces now control dominant terrain overlooking the Gaza Strip. “This is a new security boundary,” he said, describing the Yellow Line as an enhanced defensive line designed to support rapid operational responses.

He concluded by emphasizing that IDF troops would continue operating to weaken Hamas as required, adding that forces must remain alert and prepared for any developments.