Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Wednesday about Israel's intensifying operations in the Gaza Strip and announced that Israel will take control of an additional corridor.

"Last night in the Gaza Strip, we changed gears. The IDF is taking territory, hitting terrorists, and destroying infrastructure. And we doing somthing else - we are taking the 'Morag Corridor. This will be a second Philadelphi Corridor, another Philadelphi Corridor,'" the Prime Minister declared.

He explained that the reason for this is that "we are slicing up the strip and we are adding pressure, step by step, so that they give us our hostages. And as long as they don't give them, we will increase the pressure, until they give them."

Netanyahu affirmed: "We are determined to achieve the war's goals, and we are working without rest and with a clear motive, and clear objective. And with G-d's help and the help of our heroic soldiers - we will achieve it."