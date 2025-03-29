Over the past few hours, IDF troops have begun conducting ground activity in the Al Janina area in Rafah, in order to expand the security zone in southern Gaza.

As part of the activity, the troops dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure.

At the same time, the IDF and ISA continue to carry out aerial strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the terror targets struck over the past weekend were weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, military structures from which terrorists were operating, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

During the strikes, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, including terrorists who had launched mortars towards Israeli territory.