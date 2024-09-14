Anat Angrest, the mother of captive soldier Matan Angrest, revealed Saturday evening at a demonstration in Tel Aviv an audio clip in which her son is heard addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from captivity, asking for help.

This audio clip is part of a video found in the Gaza Strip a few months ago, which has not yet been revealed to the public by the family.

"Netanyahu, you must, must make this exchange between the prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here," Matan says in the recording, "I really want to see my family and friends, it's very important. I think you are capable of this, you need to want it, but I trust you! You can do it and I hope as soon as possible."

In her speech at the rally, Anat Angrest said: "Matan and Peretz's team - four soldiers fighting shoulder to shoulder without distinction whether religious, secular, left-wing or right-wing, Jewish or Druze. They fought for the values they grew up on - leading the way. Maybe the Prime Minister will adopt this too - saving lives, don't abandon the wounded in the field, one for all and all for one."

"If these values existed in your government, Bibi, Matan and everyone would have been home a long time ago," said the mother, "But they don't. And this is a sad fact that joins other facts that have become the reality of our lives since that black Sabbath."

In July, Anat revealed at a rally at Hostages' Square that she received a sign of life from her son in a video found in the Gaza Strip.

Matan was taken to Gaza while he was severely injured and unconscious. He was in the tank with Itay Chen and Daniel Perez, who were killed in action on October 7th and their bodies were kidnapped to the Strip, and with them was also Tomer Leibovitz, who was likewise killed in action. "I am considered lucky among the families of the captives, I received a sign of life from Matan in a video our soldiers found in Gaza," she said.