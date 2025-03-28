The IDF on Friday struck Hezbollah command centers, terrorist infrastructure sites, launchers, and terrorists in southern Lebanon, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The strikes followed a missile attack on Kiryat Shmona on Friday morning. The IDF said that two launches by Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanese territory were detected. One launch was intercepted and the other fell in Lebanese territory.

“The projectile attack from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee area in northern Israel this morning (Friday), constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a direct threat to the civilians of the State of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. The IDF will operate in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel,” it stressed.

Earlier on Friday, Israel began conducting strikes on targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

The IDF confirmed that it struck a terrorist infrastructure site used to store UAVs by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit (127) in the area of Dahieh.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, a clear example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields," it said.

