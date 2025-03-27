On Wednesday night, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Adnan Bajjiga, a battalion commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in the area of Derdghaiya in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the war, the terrorist advanced and directed numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

In recent months, Ahmad continued directing terror attacks against Israel’s Home Front, posing a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," a statement stressed.