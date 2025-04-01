Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on Monday that Iran would be forced to develop a nuclear bomb if the US or Israel attack the Islamic Republic.

Larijani said that a fatwa (religious edict) published by Khamenei prohibits nuclear weapons, but “if the US or Israel make a mistake and bomb Iran, it would force Iran to develop them due to public pressure.”

He further urged the US to “choose a different course rather than hostility.”

Larijani’s comments come hours after Khamenei warned US President Donald Trump against any attack on Iran.

According to Khamenei, if the US follows through on its threats, it will receive a "strong blow."

On Sunday, Trump told NBC, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

In response, Iran’s state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X that Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch."

Later, Trump again threatened Iran , saying he could consider imposing secondary tariffs on Iran should the Islamic Republic fail to agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

“We're going to make a decision on secondary tariffs on Iran based on whether or not they're going to make a deal. If they're going to make a deal, then we're never going to put secondary tariffs on. We can hope they have a great, long, and successful life as a country. But we'll see what happens,” he told reporters.

“I can't imagine them doing anything else but making a deal,” Trump added. “I would prefer a deal to the other alternative, which I think everybody in this plane knows what that is, and that's not going to be pretty, and I do not prefer that.”