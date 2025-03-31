There is growing speculation among those close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the prime minister will withdraw the appointment of former Navy Commander General (Res.) Eli Sharvit to the position of the Israel Security Agency (ISA or Shin Bet).

The belief that Sharvit's appointment will be withdrawn comes in light of the anger in the Netanyahu's Likud faction over the appointment and the pressure from within the party to cancel the move.

Sharvit, who completed his role as Navy Commander in 2021, has expressed his personal opinions on volatile issues after his discharge and even participated in the Kaplan protests against the government's planned judicial reforms in 2023.

MK Moshe Saada (Likud) told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "this is once again an appointment of a person from the same misconception. It is time to free ourselves from this and appoint a person with a clear national and right-wing worldview. This man is deeply embedded in the deep state, deeply within the misconception, and therefore is not worthy of this appointment.”

“He even participated in the anti-government protests at Kaplan. I want to appoint individuals who will bring about resolutions and victories, not concessions and retreats. Sharvit supported the gas agreement with Hezbollah while Netanyahu opposed it, which reinforces the claim that his approach is flawed,” added Saada.

"Anyone who protests in Kaplan against the government should not serve in a public position under a right-wing government. If a left-wing government arises, they might be worthy, but not in a right-wing government. A right-wing government must govern without fear. It must appoint individuals who have principles, are national-minded, and deserving. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past."

Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Religious Zionism) stated that "replacing a person with a Kaplanist worldview with another person who has a similar worldview upholds the problem in a different framework."

MKTali Gottlieb addressed Netanyahu stated, "Mr. Prime Minister, who is whispering in your ear? What is going on here? Eli Sharvit participated in the Kaplan protests. We have had enough of people who are dragged along and cannot think differently, and outside the misconceptions."

Sharvit served in the IDF for 36 years, including five years as the commander of the Israeli Navy. In this role, he led the development of maritime defense over Israel’s economic waters and managed complex operational campaigns against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.