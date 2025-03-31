Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint former Navy Commander, Eli Sharvit, as the next head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday morning.

Sharvit served in the IDF for 36 years, including five years as the commander of the Israeli Navy. In this role, he led the development of maritime defense over Israel’s economic waters and managed complex operational campaigns against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

The Prime Minister's Office further stated that "the Shin Bet is a distinguished organization that faced a severe crisis on October 7. The Prime Minister is confident that Major General Sharvit is the right person to lead the Shin Bet forward while upholding the organization's proud legacy."

Sharvit will replace Ronen Bar, who was recently dismissed by the government in a unanimous vote.

The government had decided that Bar will conclude his role as Shin Bet chief on April 10, 2025, or when a permanent Shin Bet chief is appointed—whichever comes first.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the position of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and ruled that Netanyahu will be able to interview candidates for the position of head of the Shin Bet.

However, the Supreme Court left in place the order that prevents the dismissal of Bar at this stage, determining that the hearing on the petition against Bar's dismissal will be held on April 8.