Israeli security services have uncovered and foiled an espionage network operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence inside Israel, the ISA and Israel Police announced.

Two Israeli civilians in their 20s from the Jerusalem area were arrested in January on suspicion of committing serious security offenses after maintaining ongoing contact with hostile foreign elements.

According to a joint investigation by the ISA and the police, the suspects had been in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives for several months. During this period, they allegedly carried out a range of security-related tasks, fully aware that they were acting under the direction of Iranian handlers.

In exchange for their activities, the suspects reportedly received financial compensation transferred through digital wallets using cryptocurrencies.

Following the completion of the investigation and the consolidation of evidence, the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed a prosecutor’s statement against the two suspects at the city’s Magistrate’s Court. Due to the seriousness of the case, a court-imposed publication ban remains in effect on additional investigative details.

Security officials stressed that this case is part of a broader pattern of recent incidents, highlighting continued efforts by Iranian intelligence and affiliated terrorist organizations to recruit Israeli citizens for operations that undermine national security. “These actions constitute a grave violation of the law and pose a serious threat to the security of the state and its citizens," the joint statement said.