In a joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Israel Police, Fares Abu al-Hija, a resident of Kaukab Abu al-Hija in northern Israel, was arrested for questioning in recent weeks.

Abu al-Hija was arrested while conducting an intelligence-gathering mission on former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud).

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet and the police, information was received indicating that he had been in contact with a foreign agent whom he believed to be an Iranian intelligence source, and that he had been paid for carrying out various tasks, including gathering intelligence to harm the State's security.

The foreign agent was later identified by the Shin Bet as an Iranian intelligence operative.

At the conclusion of his interrogation, an indictment was filed Monday at the Haifa District Court by the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office.

The Shin Bet noted, "In recent years, and particularly since Operation Rising Lion, we are witness to an increase in efforts by Iranian entities to recruit and operate citizens within the State of Israel. The Shin Bet and Israel Police take any involvement in such activities very seriously and will continue to act to bring to justice those involved in harming the security of the state and its citizens."