Despite official statements denying the Palestinian Authority’s involvement in Gaza, its symbols are already appearing in practice.

Ynet reported that ISA chief David Zini told ministers during a cabinet meeting that passports of Gazans passing through the Rafah crossing are stamped with the words “State of Palestine." Zini’s comments came in response to a question raised by Minister Orit Strock.

During the same discussion, Minister Zeev Elkin asked whether the salaries of the guards and clerks operating at the crossing are being paid by the Palestinian Authority.

Following the revelation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an immediate review of the passport stamp, instructing that it be changed so the authority approving Gazans’ entry and exit would be listed as the Board of Peace.

The issue follows a separate controversy last week, when the board's committee for managing Gaza published a logo that included the Palestinian Authority’s emblem. Netanyahu’s office later said the logo presented to Israel was different and emphasized that Israel would not permit the use of Palestinian Authority symbols.

“The Palestinian Authority will not be a partner in the management of Gaza," the Prime Minister’s Office stated.