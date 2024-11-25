Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations delivered a statement to the media on Monday on the kidnapping and murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan and the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"This weekend, Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan's brutal kidnapping and murder in the UAE shocked and added the State of Israel," Danon began. "It was a monstrous act of terror that demands swift justice."

"Israel will use every tool at its disposal to ensure that those responsible, as well as their orchestrators, are brought to justice. None will escape," he vowed.

Danon thanked the UAE government for its cooperation "in investigating this terrible crime. Together, we will strengthen the bonds of peace that the axis of evil seeks to destroy."

He continued, "Today we must also address the ICC's shameful decision. However, just yesterday, Hezbollah launched over 500 rockets at millions of Israeli citizens. 500 rockets rained down on innocent families, schools, and homes, leaving millions of civilians scrambling for shelter."

"Yet, in the eyes of the ICC, it is the democratically elected leaders acting to defend their people who are somehow the criminals," he noted. "By issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant, the ICC has abandoned its mission of justice. It has reduced itself to a political weapon, pursuing democracies while turning a blind eye to the atrocities of the world's worst regimes. This is not justice, it is diplomatic terrorism."

He warned, "Now, Israel is the target. Tomorrow it could be any nation that values its sovereignty. The ICC's actions are a betrayal of the international system and a mockery of the values it was founded to uphold."

Danon also noted that "today, the world and the UN marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Rather than advocating for the release of the 13 women being held by Hamas rapists, we must instead combat diplomatic terrorism. Liri, Karina, Shiri, Agam, Daniella, Judi, Roni, Inbar, Ofra, Na'ama, Doron, Arbel, Emily, we will never forget you, never abandon you, and we will never stop fighting for your release."

He vowed that "Israel will not be intimidated or deterred. We will defend our people, we will fight for the freedom of the hostages, and we will stand firm against the forces that seek to undermine peace and justice."