Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Mossad to identify nations willing to accept large numbers of Gazans who have been displaced from the Gaza Strip, according to two Israeli officials who spoke with Axios.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza’s population while the US takes over the Strip to rebuild it has failed to gain traction. Nevertheless, Netanyahu is exploring avenues to relocate large groups of Palestinian Arabs, potentially to distant countries, according to the Axios report.

Sources indicate that Israel has already initiated discussions with several nations, including Somalia and South Sudan, as well as Indonesia. Netanyahu reportedly assigned Mossad this covert mission several weeks ago.

Despite ongoing Israeli efforts, said the Axios report, no country has yet agreed to accept a significant number of displaced Gazans. While a few nations have taken in small groups of sick Palestinians—primarily children—on humanitarian grounds, large-scale resettlement remains elusive.

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the matter.

The Associated Press had previously reported that the US and Israel had contacted Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland on the issue of taking in Gazans, with Sudan rejecting the proposal and Somali and Somaliland officials denying awareness of any discussions.

CBS News reported earlier this month that the United States and Israel have explored the possibility of resettling Gazans in Syria.

The report revealed that the Trump administration attempted to reach Syria’s interim government through a third party regarding potential resettlement. However, a senior Syrian official denied any knowledge of such discussions.

