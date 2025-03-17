The United States and Israel have explored the possibility of resettling Gazan Palestinian Arabs in Syria, CBS News reported.

The report revealed that the Trump administration attempted to reach Syria’s interim government through a third party regarding potential resettlement. However, a senior Syrian official denied any knowledge of such discussions.

Israeli officials have reportedly been encouraged by Trump’s comments on resettlement to explore options in various countries. Trump suggested Gazans could leave voluntarily but indicated their departure could be permanent, citing Gaza as "not habitable" for years to come.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the idea, calling it a "remarkable" proposal that should be explored, though Trump stated he is in no rush to implement it.

The White House, National Security Council, and Israeli government declined CBS News’ requests for comment.

The Associated Press previously reported that the U.S. and Israel also contacted Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, with Sudan rejecting the proposal and Somali and Somaliland officials denying awareness of any discussions.