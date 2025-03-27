The IDF confirmed on Thursday evening that overnight, the IDF and ISA conducted a strike in northern Gaza, eliminating the terrorist Abd al-Latif Rajab Jumaa Qanou, spokesperson of the Hamas terrorist organization. According to the IDF, he served as one of Hamas's key inciters, as well as a terrorist in Hamas's military wing.

The IDF stated that Qanou systematically used media platforms for propaganda purposes, psychological terror, and the distribution of false information regarding Hamas's activities in the Gaza Strip and outside of it.

The IDF noted that "for years, Qanou was one of Hamas's key spokesmen, spreading lies, inciting terrorist activities, and advancing the terrorist organization’s agenda, which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to dismantle Hamas's governmental and military capabilities," the IDF stated.

Early in the day, Hamas announced Qanou's elimination, but the IDF did not immediately confirm it.

On Sunday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) conducted a targeted strike in the area of Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorist Ismail Barhoum , head of Hamas's finances and institutions in the terrorist organization's political bureau.

Barhoum was a key figure in Hamas's political bureau and was actively involved in the military decision-making process that directly impacted Hamas's operations.

In his capacity, Barhoum oversaw Hamas's financial management in the Gaza Strip, channeling funds to Hamas' military wing, financing and planning the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel.