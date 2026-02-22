The defense establishment has detected attempts by Hamas elements in Gaza and Turkey to ignite and escalate the situation in Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount during the Muslim month of Ramadan, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Hamas operatives are using the internet networks that serve as affiliates of the terrorist organization.

On the recommendation of the Shin Bet and approval of the State Prosecutor, Defense Minister Israel Katz has signed an order that views such platforms as terror organizations by virtue of the Counter-Terrorism Law.

The order allows the activities of networks that assist terrorists and disseminate inciting content against the State of Israel to be blocked, thereby reducing Hamas’s ability to inflame the situation via online platforms.

This decision joins a broader effort by the security forces to stabilize the security situation and prevent any dangerous activity aimed at harming security during the Ramadan period.