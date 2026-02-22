A resident of the village of Kharas in the Judea region was arrested early Sunday in a joint operation carried out by the IDF and the Israel Police.

Acting on prior intelligence, security forces entered Kharas and detained a man in his 20s suspected of affiliation with Hamas. He was taken in for questioning on suspicion of incitement to terrorism on social media over recent months.

According to investigators, one of the posts attributed to him included footage from the scene of the shooting attack at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem. The video was accompanied by the caption: “Fight with rifle bullets; by peaceful means this will not be resolved. A bullet to the head will end the existence of the occupier."

In additional posts, the suspect allegedly praised Ibrahim al-Nablusi, described as one of the commanders of the terror cell known as Lion's Den, who was killed by Israeli forces. His social media profile headline reportedly read: “Swear to me by your honor, do not lay down the rifle."

Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the police station in Hebron for further interrogation on suspicion of incitement to terrorism and other related offenses.

During the operation, security forces also posted a warning notice near his home, stating that online activity is being monitored and that publishing inciting content constitutes a terrorist offense that may result in arrest.